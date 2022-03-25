PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) Pittsburgh architect Robert Pfaffmann and partner Lisa Marie Haabestad have been charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly harassing a Russian man repeatedly in their Shadyside neighborhood.

According to WPXI, investigators are saying that the couple has been targeting Russian native Vasily Potanin at his home since late February.

The couple allegedly held up signs saying “Leave Our Neighborhood” and shouted threatening messages about him being Russian while also throwing bags of rice with explicit messages condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin into his yard as well as dog feces.

“They assume that just because of my nationality I must be profiting from that. I’m Putin’s spy. I work for him. All this nonsense,” said Vasily Potanin, of Shadyside, reported WPXI.

Potanin currently attends college at Carnegie Mellon University and says he believes he was targeted over his conservative beliefs and heritage.

Potanin does not support what is happening in his native country saying, “You can be a patriot of your country but not love the government. I don’t think the government is doing anything other than pretty evil stuff at the moment”.

WPXI reporters tried reaching out to the couple for comment but were refused.

The couple will have a preliminary hearing on May 4th.