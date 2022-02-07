Pennsylvania couple charged for illegally bootlegging moonshine for three decades

In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2012 photo, a batch of genuine corn whisky empties out of a condenser barrel before being tempered in the Dawsonville Moonshine Distillery, in Dawsonville, Ga. Distillers are making their first batches of legal liquor in this tiny Georgia town’s hall, not far from the mountains and the maroon, orange and gold canopy of trees that once hid bootleggers from the law. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Pennsylvania couple Glenn and Barbara McCleester have been charged for illegally producing and selling moonshine for the better part of three decades.

Between April 2021 and January of this year, a BLCE officer went undercover after the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement received an anonymous online complaint alleging a Pennsylvania couple of being “bootleggers”.

The undercover officer made four separate purchases of the illegal moonshine, which sold for $60 a gallon jug.

The McCleesters flaunted their moonshine to the undercover officer demonstrating how “pure” it was by lighting it on fire showing how the flame burns blue, not orange.

On January 26th, officers served a search warrant at the couple’s cabin, seizing the distilled products.

Court dockets show that the Pennsylvania couple has preliminary arraignments scheduled for February 15th.