Pennsylvania couple charged for illegally bootlegging moonshine for three decades

Pennsylvania couple Glenn and Barbara McCleester have been charged for illegally producing and selling moonshine for the better part of three decades.
Between April 2021 and January of this year, a BLCE officer went undercover after the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement received an anonymous online complaint alleging a Pennsylvania couple of being “bootleggers”.
The undercover officer made four separate purchases of the illegal moonshine, which sold for $60 a gallon jug.
The McCleesters flaunted their moonshine to the undercover officer demonstrating how “pure” it was by lighting it on fire showing how the flame burns blue, not orange.
On January 26th, officers served a search warrant at the couple’s cabin, seizing the distilled products.
Court dockets show that the Pennsylvania couple has preliminary arraignments scheduled for February 15th.