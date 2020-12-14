Pennsylvania Electoral College unanimously votes for Biden and Harris

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 59th Electoral College in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania met Monday, to unanimously vote for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D. Harris for vice president of the United States, in accordance with Pennsylvania’s popular vote results in the Nov. 3 election.

“This year, despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, more Pennsylvanians than ever before – 6.9 million – participated in the Nov. 3 election and had their voices heard,” Secretary Boockvar told the electors. “As President George H.W. Bush eloquently said after the 1992 election, ‘The people have spoken, and we respect the majesty of our democratic system.’”

Pennsylvania’s electoral votes will be delivered to the President of the U.S. Senate, where the Electoral College votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be counted on Jan. 6, 2021. A joint session of Congress will determine the national electoral vote for president and vice president of the United States. The president-elect and vice president-elect will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Pennsylvania’s 2020 electors are Nina Ahmad, Val Arkoosh, Cindy Bass, Rick Bloomingdale, Ryan Boyer, Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, Daisy Cruz, Kathy Dahlkemper, Janet Diaz, Charles Hadley, Jordan Harris, Malcolm Kenyatta, Gerald Lawrence, Clifford Levine, Virginia McGregor, Nancy Mills, Marian Moskowitz, Josh Shapiro, Sharif Street and Connie Williams.