The last thing a student at Rostraver Elementary School in Pennsylvania was expecting to find while playing outside was a small starter gun buried behind the building.

According to WPXI, in a press release, a student found what appeared to be a small handgun buried in the mud while on a class break.

The student notified a teacher, and the gun was taken into possession by Rostraver Township Police.

According to local authorities, the gun was determined to be a starter pistol, similar to what was used at school interscholastic track meets.

It was also observed that the weapon was incapable of functioning and would fall apart while it was cleaned.

WPXI reported that parents were notified of the incident and the school’s principal and a member of the Rostraver Township Police Department visited classrooms throughout the day to explain the situation to students