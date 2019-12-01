Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating alleged assault on injured deer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) – A viral video has prompted the Pennsylvania Game Commission to investigate an incident that may be a violation of the state law.
According to the Game Commission, a circulating Facebook video shows individuals assaulting an apparent injured deer.
According to WTAJ-TV, the alleged video shows two individuals kicking the deer and ripping its antlers off as the animal appears to still be alive.
Saturday marked the beginning of firearms deer season in the state of Pennsylvania.
