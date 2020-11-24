Pennsylvania man accused of exchanging nude photos, having sex with teenage boy in WV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of exchanging explicit photos and having sex with a teenage boy in Monongalia County.

On Sept. 3, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were informed of a 36-year-old man who was in contact with a 14-year-old boy on Instagram and had exchanged nude photos, according to a criminal complaint.

Further, deputies were informed that the man, identified as Ryan Banks, 36, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, had met with the child on separate occasions for the purpose of having sex with him, troopers said.

When the boy was given a forensic interview by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, he stated that Banks had taken him to a hotel in Morgantown for sex, according to the complaint.

During that time, Banks filmed the incident and sent it to “an unknown friend,” deputies said.

Banks has been charged with filming minors engaged in sex, soliciting a minor, exhibiting/distributing sexual material involving a minor, strangulation and multiple counts of third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $85,000.