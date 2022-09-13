PITTSBURGH — An abused dog in Pittsburgh received emergency care after being rescued by police after they saw a man allegedly kick the animal in the face, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Police responded to St. Patrick Street on Sunday evening after receiving complaints of a dog screaming in pain.

Officers witnessed Paris Lundy take the dog out of a home on a leash then allegedly yank the leash and kick the dog in the face.

The dog was emaciated and bloody and had a swollen eye, said officers.

Officers arrested Lundy for animal abuse and transported him to the Allegheny County Jail.

Authorities urge anyone who suspects or witnesses animal abuse to call their local humane society or police.