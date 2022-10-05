PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail following a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday after he allegedly dragged a police officer with his vehicle, according to our affiliate station KDKA.

Dajaun Austin, 22, of Wilkinsburg, was unresponsive in the front seat of a car that was off the road around Frankstown Avenue when a Penn Hills police officer found him.

The officer shook Austin to take him out of his unresponsive state. The officer noticed a pistol inside the vehicle and found that Austin appeared intoxicated.

Austin refused to exit the vehicle, leading officers to grab him to try to take him out of the vehicle. There was a struggle and Austin tried to reach the pistol in the vehicle.

Police were finally able to remove Austin from the vehicle and determined that the pistol was stolen.

It was during this struggle, police say, that Austin put his vehicle in reverse, hit an officer, dragged him approximately 20 feet, then crashed into a building, according to KDKA.

Austin then allegedly fled the scene. Officers then followed him and found him sitting on a hillside next to his vehicle. He allegedly tried to run off when officers approached him. They used a taser on him following another struggle.

Officers searched Austin’s person and found suspected drugs as well as a digital scale and sandwich bags in his vehicle.

Officers transported Austin to the Allegheny County Jail. He will be held there until a preliminary hearing later in October.

Charges against Austin include aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, firearms charges, drug charges, DUI, and resisting arrest.