The U.S. Capitol dome against the Washington skyline.

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members.

Capitol Police contacted Ray then detectives arrested him, say reports.