A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing third-degree murder charges after he slammed his infant son face-first onto a bed.

FOX29 reported that according to investigators, David Moyer was caring for his 6-week-old son when the child vomited on him. Moyer “forcibly” put the child down face-first on a bed and left him there for 20 minutes.

When Moyer returned he found that the child was not breathing.

The parents then called for an Uber and waited 20 minutes for it to arrive before taking the infant to Phoenixville Hospital where he was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police say.

A press release by the prosecutor’s office said that physicians noticed several injuries such as “subdural hemorrhaging in the brain and numerous hemorrhages in the retina of the left eye”, fox29 reports.

Police said that nine days after the infant was brought to the hospital he had passed away. According to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, the child died from “multiple blunt impact injuries” and ruled the death a homicide.

Moyer was charged with third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility where his bail was set at $1M cash which Moyer was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.