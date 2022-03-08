Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of 34 year old, Albert Beckworth-Thompson who was pronounced deceased after officers attempted to take him into custody.

On March 6, 2022, the Lawrence County Emergency Operations Center received multiple phone calls from city residents complaining about a male screaming and acting erratically.

Officers learned that Beckworth-Thompson was the same man who had allegedly broken into a home, burglarized the residence, and assaulted the occupancy before running out the backdoor.

Officers located Beckworth-Thompson and when approaching him they observed that he was sweating profusely and acting erratically in both speech and body language.

NCPD officers attempted to place him into custody, all the while Beckworth-Thompson was yelling that he had been drugged by his girlfriend and was questioning whether the officers were “real officers”.

Beckworth-Thompson resisted and fled the officers. A short foot chase occurred and while officers again attempted to place him in custody he was tased by two officers.

NCPD officers handcuffed him and noticed that Beckworth-Thompson was going in and out of consciousness. Officers called for an ambulance and began CPR after seeing that his breathing and pulse were weak.

Medical units arrived and transported him to UPMC Jameson where he was pronounced deceased.

The NCPD contacted the Pennsylvania State Police to investigate in consultation with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.