Pennsylvania man in jail for strangling infant to death; found dead in his prison cell

A Pennsylvania man who was found guilty of strangling an infant was found dead in his prison cell according to, WKBN

The outlet reports that Christopher Kennedy, 42, was found in his jail cell unresponsive on January 28 at SCI Rockview.

Officials said they tried to save Kennedy’s life but he died at a local hospital.

Kennedy was serving an 18 to 36-year sentence for murder. He was convicted of strangling a newborn child delivered by a teenage girl he sexually assaulted, Officials say Kennedy sealed the baby in a plastic bag with concrete and put the body in a safe

WKBN reports the girl was 15 when she gave birth in October 2017.