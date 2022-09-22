PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Tyler Mason of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for the murder of a 3-year-old boy, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Mason pleaded guilty in June to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children in the death of the child, Aiden Lombardi.

Lombardi’s mother left him in Mason’s care, but Mason later called her saying the child was unresponsive and had been “fussy.”

Police and doctors found that the child’s head was fractured and his face very bruised. One doctor determined that the injuries were intentional.