A Pennsylvania man lied his way into Ramsey Elementary School and recorded a child on his cellphone in the girl’s bathroom in Monroeville on Tuesday, police say.

Brian Mintmier, 26, approached the school’s main entrance around 2:19 p.m. where he was met with a district employee who was responsible for screening visitors before the entrance.

Mintmier was admitted entrance and asked the employee if he could use the restroom.

According to District Superintendent William Short, the employee permitted Mintmier access to the restroom hallway unaccompanied.

Short wrote in a letter to the parents about the incident saying that Mintmier entered the girl’s restroom and stayed there for about 40 minutes until a 10-year-old girl came in and noticed someone holding a cellular phone under the stall, reports WPXI.

The girl then reported what she saw to a staff member who went to the restroom and called for the person inside to come out, reported triblive.

Mintmier was held in the school office until police arrived and was found to have a boxcutter on him.

“This egregious error in judgment is against school district policy and procedures,” Short wrote in the letter according to triblive.

The employee who granted access to Mintmier has been placed on leave pending an investigation says Short according to WPXI.

Mintmier is charged with possessing an instrument of crime, possessing an instrument of crime on school property, and invasion of privacy.