GREENE COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF) — A Greene County man has been sentenced to 3,000 years in prison after being convicted for sex crimes against children.

According to a press release from the Greene County District Attorney’s office, Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2190 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13.

Perry was found guilty after a four day trial in November 2022.

He will not be eligible for parole until 3523.