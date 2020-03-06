Pennsylvania now has 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state’s first two cases of coronavirus have been identified, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County.

The two people are quarantined in their homes, Wolf said. No other information on the people affected has been released.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the cases are not related to a case that closed schools in Bucks County.

Classes were cancelled Friday at five schools because some members of its school community were exposed to a separate confirmed case of COVID-19.

