MUNHALL, PA — Parents of a toddler who was found unresponsive inside a home in Munhall were arrested and charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person on Thursday.

Police were called to a home on May 12 with reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old.

The child was taken to the hospital where he later died of a fentanyl overdose.

According to cbsnews, Allegheny County Police were called to assist Munhall Police in the investigation and found that the home was in deplorable condition and had multiple drug paraphernalia which could’ve been easily accessible to the child.

Police paperwork says that there were also two other children inside the home at the time, a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, reported WPXI.

39-year-old James Kraft and 28-year-old Paige Hufnagel are at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.