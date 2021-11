WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Washington Barracks needs the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man who is endangered.

*****Missing Endangered Person Advisory****** pic.twitter.com/0qcXh7qBEh — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 20, 2021

Charles Williams is 89-years-old and has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen the morning of November 19 in the area of I-79 Northbound, mile marker 33, Southstrabane Twp., Washington County.

Williams is operating a blue 2018 Ford F-150 truck with PA plate ZBW7017.

If you have any information on Williams, please call 911.