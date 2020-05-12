Pennsylvania students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s education secretary says he expects students to go back to school in the fall, and the Department of Education will provide information in the coming weeks to prepare teachers and staff to return to school buildings.

Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, testifying in a Senate committee hearing Monday, downplayed the notion that students might not return to school buildings in the fall.

The department intends to reopen schools, but keeping students and staff safe might mean changes that involve following state Health Department recommendations, he said.

Rivera said he expects to allow school districts to choose from multiple strategies to meet social distancing guidelines.

