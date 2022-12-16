CANONSBURG, Pa. (WTRF) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of allegedly sexually abusing at least six boys, some victims as young as 5-years-old, according to KDKA.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The swim coach at the Goldfish Swim School in McMurray, Leo McIntyre III, had been working there for five years, and the alleged assaults happened in McIntyre’s house on Winfield Street in Canonsburg.

It is noted that none of the allegations are directly from the Goldfish Swim School.

McIntyre was fired in June for not following the curriculum and not complying with their brand standards.

In October, police received several child welfare reports alleging multiple types of sexual assault, including rape with multiple victims by McIntyre.

Police concluded after forensic investigation that at least six boys ranging in age from 5 to 13 were sexually assaulted by McIntyre. The assaults allegedly took place in McIntyre’s bedroom in the home he shares with his parents on Winfield Street in Canonsburg.

The criminal complaint stated that the abuse happened multiple times with all the victims and continued for years with certain children.

It was stated by one of the victims that he suffered sexual abuse by McIntyre once a week for six years starting when he was 5-years-old.

McIntyre was denied bond and resides at the Washington County Jail and is due in court later this month.