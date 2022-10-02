NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WTRF) — A missing girl was found and a Pennsylvania teen who allegedly was involved in drug sales and had illegal guns was charged after authorities executed a search warrant on a New Castle home, according to our affiliate WKBN.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities raided a home in the 2400 block of Graceland Road. The Lawrence County District Attorney’s HIDTA Drug Task Force and New Castle CIRT executed the warrant, says WKBN.

Authorities dubbed the raid, “Operation Daddy’s Home.”

Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

Investigators discovered an assault rifle, three handguns, extended magazines, drum magazines, a digital scale and suspected crack cocaine and marijuana, say reports.

Charges against the juvenile include four counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The female juvenile who was found at the residence had been missing for more than a year and was returned to authorities on the East Coast, said police.