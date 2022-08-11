According to police, a 17-year-old Lehigh Valley teenager died after being injured while working with a woodchipper.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, reported WPVI.

Upon arrival, troopers found 17-year-old Isiah Bedocs suffering from critical injuries after part of his clothing got caught on the machine while he was working.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance before transporting Bedocs by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Bedocs died from his injuries a short time later, reported WPVI.

The owner of the home Bedocs was working with told WPVI that he hired a tree company to take down 10 trees.

An autopsy will be conducted by the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.