GREENSBURG, PA (WTRF) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to support Dr. Mehmet Oz in his bid for Senate.

The rally is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m. at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds. Tickets are available on the official Trump website.

President Trump endorsed Oz for Senate earlier this month.

Dr. Oz endorsed by Trump in Pennsylvania Senate primary race

Oz is a celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”

Oz said in a recent interview that he had first met Trump in 2004 or 2005 when he asked Trump to use his golf course for an event for Oz’s children’s charity. Trump agreed. After that, they saw each other intermittently at social events before Oz interviewed Trump about his health during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, in conversations, has often praised Oz for his positive treatment on the show. “He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!),” Trump wrote in his statement.

“The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump said, in part. Later, at a rally earlier in April in North Carolina, he said: “You know when you’re in television for 18 years, that’s like a poll. That means people like you.”