KITTANNING, Pa. (WTRF) — A newborn girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday after allegedly being dropped on her head by a Kittanning, Pennsylvania woman.

Sara Lugo, whom investigators say was responsible for hurting the baby, fled the scene and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Officers later located her in her house near North Jefferson Street where she had barricaded herself. Police arrested her after after she resisted and they executed a search warrant. Police transported her to the Armstrong County Jail.

Lugo was charged with endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

There was no update on the baby’s condition from police.