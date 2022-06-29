PITTSBURGH, PA — Nicole Schwartz, a Pennsylvania woman is charged with homicide for the involvement in the death of her ex-boyfriend.

According to cbsnews, Schwartz did not pull the trigger but was involved in the death of her ex-boyfriend, Frederick Orr.

The criminal complaint stated that Schwartz and her boyfriend, known as “K” in the complaint, picked up Orr in Butler County.

Orr did not know Schwartz’s boyfriend was in the car at the time.

Schwartz took Orr to Kelly Road, where her boyfriend made Orr get out of the car and then shot him, according to cbsnews.

In the criminal complaint, the boyfriend, “K”, is on the run.