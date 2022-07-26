A woman in Stowe Township, Pennsylvania is in critical condition after being shot in the head while inside a car.

According to KDKA, police received a report around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday of a shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and found a woman had been shot in the head inside a vehicle with another woman and child in the back seat.

The 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the other woman in the vehicle was the victim’s sister and suffered injuries from the broken glass.

Police said a 3-year-old was also inside the vehicle and was uninjured, reported KDKA.

According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Kazaya Craighead shot into the vehicle after an argument occurred between her and one of the sisters over a workplace dispute.

The argument lead to a fight that broke out before the victim, her sister, and her daughter got into the car to leave.

Craighead fired one shot with her .9-millimeter handgun through the windshield, hitting the 29-year-old, according to KDKA.

Craighead stayed at the scene and was arrested when officers arrived.

When questioned by the police, Craighead stated that she saw the woman running at her but according to police, surveillance video showed the victim in the car when the shot was fired.

Craighead was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.