Pennsylvania woman throws coffee at trooper

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA (WTAE) — A woman in Pennsylvania is facing an aggravated assault charge, after being accused of throwing hot coffee at a state trooper.

As Jim Madalinsky reports from Youngwood, the incident was caught on surveillance video Monday afternoon.

State police say the woman talking with troopers is 52-year-old Sonja Connors.

According to police, this all started next door at Burger King when Connors allegedly walked in and went behind the counter. That’s when police say Connors shoved the employee and walked out of the store, making her way to BFS, where police found her still holding the coffee.

After a short discussion, Connors walks away. Moments later, the coffee cup is thrown, hitting one of the troopers.

But police say no one was hurt in this incident.

Connors was taken into custody and now faces some serious charges, including aggravated assault.

Connors was not able to post bail, so she’s now locked up at the Westmoreland County Jail. She is due in court next week.