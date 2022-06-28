A man who worked as a youth group chaperone in Butler County is in custody after he blackmailed underage girls into sending him nude photos through social media.

According to WTAE, state police arrested 19-year-old Devin Cupps after they received three separate reports of his relationships with underage girls.

According to a criminal complaint, Cupps met some of his victims on various occasions by being a chaperone for the Jesus Alive and Living Youth Group.

Cupps would exchange nude pictures and videos with the girls on Snapchat through multiple accounts and then would threaten to expose the victim’s pictures if they did not send more.

According to the criminal complaint, one victim said Cupps, “threatened to expose other pictures she had sent and that they knew where she lived and that they would get her expelled from school if she did not send naked pictures to the account,” reports WTAE.

According to WTAE, The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said in a statement, “We are aware of the allegations and a police investigation. Since being notified by the state police of their investigation, the parish has cooperated fully..”

Cupps is being held in Butler County Prison and currently faces charges including corruption of minors and possessing child pornography.