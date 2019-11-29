Personal finance courses get a boost in Pennsylvania schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will require public schools to allow students to apply personal finance class credits toward high school graduation requirements.

Under the new requirement, a student who successfully completes a high school course in personal finance will be allowed to apply up to one credit to satisfy social studies, math, business education or family and consumer science requirements for graduation.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill this week and it will take effect in the 2020-21 school year.

Advocates say personal finance courses should be encouraged to help high schoolers learn to make wise financial choices.

