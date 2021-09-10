Pittsburgh bakery creates ‘Blue’s Clues’ cookies to help us never forget Steve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Steve Burns poses for a photo in the observatory as he and Josh Dela Cruz light the Empire State Building blue in celebration of Blue’s Clues 25th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

After a viral video that sent fans into nostalgia, a Pittsburgh bakery is hoping that we won’t ever forget Steve from Blues’s Clues.

Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, PA celebrated the return of Steve from Blue’s Clues in the best way they can.

A cookie with Steve’s image celebrating 25 years of the show Blue’s Clues.

The post has gone viral, getting over 1,000 shares and having fans saying ‘I’m going to cry while shoving a dozen in my mouth.’

Steve was the first ‘host’ of Blue’s Clues until he departed for ‘college’ in 2002.

The video of Steve returning to give an update of what he has done since Blue’s Clues can be seen below.