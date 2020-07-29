Pittsburgh council approves police overhaul measures

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh City Council has approved several changes in police operations proposed in the wake of demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a ban on chokeholds and other neck restraints will now be part of the city code as will a requirement for officers to intervene upon witnessing “unreasonable force.”

Members voted 6-3 to move $250,000 from the police recruit budget to the STOP the Violence fund, which is intended for violence reduction and social services, and to ban certain types of equipment from any source, including the military.