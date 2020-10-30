Pittsburgh Doctor gets probation, anger management after assaulting ref

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- An emergency room physician in western Pennsylvania who attacked a hockey referee has accepted an agreement that will get the charges dropped.

Dr. Jeremy Gilbert on Thursday agreed to two years’ probation and to attend anger management counseling sessions under the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders.

The charge of assault on a sports official will be dropped if he completes the program without further incidents.

The 43-year-old was playing in a recreational league game at Pittsburgh Ice Arena in October when Mario de Leon called a holding penalty on him.

Police said video showed Gilbert pushed de Leon to the ice and punched him.

