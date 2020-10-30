RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Pittsburgh firefighter who was accused of trying to arrange a meeting for sex with a 10-year-old girl in Virginia has pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that 58-year-old Brian Kosanovich entered the plea Thursday.
He was arrested in Midlothian, Virginia, a suburb of Richmond, by FBI agents in February.
The statement says he had traveled there to meet with a woman he met online who said she had a 10-year-old daughter.
The woman was actually an undercover FBI agent. Kosanovich could face life in prison when he’s sentenced next year.
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV breaks record for cases in 24 hours: 524; 8 COVID-19 related new deaths
- Cameron football game canceled
- Pittsburgh firefighter pleads guilty to trying for sex with child
- Ballot selfie laws: Is it legal to snap a photo in your state?
- Wheeling man admits to selling methamphetamine