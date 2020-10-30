Pittsburgh firefighter pleads guilty to trying for sex with child

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Pittsburgh firefighter who was accused of trying to arrange a meeting for sex with a 10-year-old girl in Virginia has pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that 58-year-old Brian Kosanovich entered the plea Thursday.

He was arrested in Midlothian, Virginia, a suburb of Richmond, by FBI agents in February.

The statement says he had traveled there to meet with a woman he met online who said she had a 10-year-old daughter.

The woman was actually an undercover FBI agent. Kosanovich could face life in prison when he’s sentenced next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter