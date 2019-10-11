Pittsburgh heart surgeon arrested in Texas child sex sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Media in Houston, Texas are reporting that a heart surgeon from Pittsburgh was arrested in an undercover child sex sting in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Shawn Paul Robinson, 38, was named among seven other men arrested in the case.

Police say Robinson tried to meet a child online for sex, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

Robinson and the other men arrested thought they were talking to children online but were communicating with undercover officers, investigators said.

Robinson was on a fellowship at a Houston hospital when he was arrested.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, authorities released names and videos of those arrested during the multi-day “Operation Back 2 School III.” Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and Houston Police led the effort involving nine local agencies and the U.S. Secret Service, KHOU reported.

All eight men are charged with online solicitation of a minor.