Pittsburgh International Airport continues new terminal construction

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — If you’re doing any holiday travel, you might notice some changes at Pittsburgh International Airport.

They are currently in the process of building a new terminal. On top of that, they’re updating a few things. There will be a new landside facility. The landside facility will have a lot of beautiful greenery.

The expansion of the airport is all about catching up with the times. Airport Spokesman Bob Kerlik says it’s all part of the Terminal Modernization Program.

We’re very excited, we’ve already broken ground in the fall. in the first quarter. With a January 2025 opening.

As for right now– if you still have plans to catch a flight–it will be busy.

Pittsburgh International had a 50 percent increase in travelers from last year.