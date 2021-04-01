Pittsburgh Man Charged In Fatal Hawaii Vacation Rental Fight

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say a tourist from Pittsburgh has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly fight at a Hawaii vacation rental.
Big Island police say a second tourist from Boston who had been arrested was released with no charges filed.
Police were called to the Kailua-Kona vacation rental earlier this week when a 30-year-old man wasn’t breathing.
Benjamin Fleming of Pittsburgh and Alexander Germany-Wald of Boston were arrested.
Fleming was later charged while Germany-Wald was released.
Fleming’s defense attorney asked to postpone his preliminary hearing and noted his client has no criminal history.
A man who answered at a number for Alexander Germany-Wald declined to comment.