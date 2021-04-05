Pittsburgh Man Pleads To Manslaughter In Deaths Of 2 Found After Fire

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of two men authorities say he fought with and whose bodies were found after a Pittsburgh house fire more than three years ago.

Court documents indicate that 61-year-old Vincent Smith also pleaded guilty Monday in Allegheny County Court to four counts of arson-endangering persons in connection with the February 2018 blaze in the Point Breeze neighborhood.

Other charges were dropped.

The Allegheny County district attorney’s office said there was no agreement in place on sentencing, which has been scheduled for June 30.

Investigators said Smith fought with 71-year-old homeowner Steven Pariser and 54-year-old John Robert Van Dyke over marijuana before setting the fire.