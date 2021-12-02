Pittsburgh man sentenced for throwing concrete at police car at George Floyd protest

A Pittsburgh man who threw concrete at a police vehicle and injured an officer amid last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

George Allen, will also have to serve three years of probation after he’s released under the sentence imposed Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Allen had pleaded guilty to obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Prosecutors say Allen threw “multiple pieces” of concrete at an occupied Pittsburgh police vehicle that was parked on a city street during the protests in downtown Pittsburgh on May 30, 2020.

One-piece shattered the front passenger window and hit an officer, causing minor bruising to his arm.

