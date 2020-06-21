Pittsburgh native August Wilson to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star

PITTSBURGH (AP) — August Wilson is going Hollywood, after a fashion.
The famed playwright from Pittsburgh will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles.
Wilson was among the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2021 honorees announced last week. With ceremonies on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, even some 2020 honorees are still awaiting their Hollywood moment.
August Wilson wrote mostly about the 20th-century African-American experience from growing up in Pittsburgh’s historically black Hill District.
