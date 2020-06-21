Pittsburgh native August Wilson to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star

FILE – Playwright August Wilson is seen in this May 30, 2003 file photo. The August Wilson Center opened in Pittsburgh to great fanfare in 2009 after a broad range of public and private institutions pitched in to raise tens of millions of dollars and construct a new 65,000-square-foot building. Many hoped the Pittsburgh center would become another star in the transformation of the city formerly known for its steel mills. But now, a judge has approved selling off the building to settle a mortgage default and other debts that total about $10 million. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto are working with corporations, foundations and community stakeholders on ways to save the center. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — August Wilson is going Hollywood, after a fashion.

The famed playwright from Pittsburgh will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles.

Wilson was among the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2021 honorees announced last week. With ceremonies on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, even some 2020 honorees are still awaiting their Hollywood moment.

August Wilson wrote mostly about the 20th-century African-American experience from growing up in Pittsburgh’s historically black Hill District.

LATEST POSTS: