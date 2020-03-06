Pittsburgh officer shot, suspect dead in exchange of gunfire

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the suspect who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire that left a Pittsburgh police detective wounded.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says 25-year-old Elijah Brewer died at a hospital Thursday night following the shooting, which took place during a traffic stop on East Ohio Street.

Allegheny County Police say four detectives had stopped the vehicle when there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the sole passenger.

The detective was shot in the leg. Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says he was taken to a hospital where he is alert and recovering.

