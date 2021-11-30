Pittsburgh Penguins may have new owners

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) —

In a move that surprised folks around the hockey world, the Pittsburgh Penguins are about to have new owners for the first time in over twenty years.

The team was purchased by the Fenway Sports Group, based out of Boston. They are a global sports, media, entertainment and real estate group.



The high profile organization is the current owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. of the British Premier Soccer League.



Here at home, coaches and players with the Wheeling Nailers say the sale comes as great news for the organization. Members of the Penguins ECHL affiliate say the team is now part of an elite group.

Great for the franchise to be with the Fenway Group. They are obviously a big-time group. As a Yankees fan, I appreciate them purchasing the Penguins and I guess being part of it. They are not just picking a slouch. They are picking a team they believe in and an organization and city that they believe in. So it’s good to see that Pittsburgh is that city and that organization. Derek Army, Head Coach, Wheeling Nailers

The sale, which is expected to go through, is subject to approval by the NHL board of Governors.