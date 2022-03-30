PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is back at Kennywood Park on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – to 9 pm.

The annual celebration will feature the city’s favorite food from over two dozen restaurants, chefs, and pierogi purveyors.

Then after you eat all the creative and delicious dishes you can make your way through the park and hop on some classic rides that will be open to the guests for the day including the Merry-Go-Round, Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, Racer, Turtle, Noah’s Ark, and the Kangaroo.

You can also shop at the pop-up Pierogi Marketplace. Get yourself pierogi t-shirts, jewelry, pottery, and more.

“Hosting the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival on a Friday night is great for everyone,” says Nick Paradise, Kennywood director of communications. “Festival-goers get to enjoy Pittsburgh’s favorite food and the bright lights of a summer night at Kennywood, and we get to give Pittsburgh one more day and one more way to play with us during our biggest and best season ever!”, reported WPXI.

Tickets include access to the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival, free parking, Kennywood classic rides, giveaways, and live entertainment and activities. Enjoy the live music, select Kennywood games, open bar gardens for guests 21+, and your favorite food vendors with tickets here.