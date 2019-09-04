Pittsburgh police believe Twitter threat ‘not to be credible’

Yesterday, Pittsburgh police responded to a threat made on the Social Media platform, Twitter.

The threat made was targeting an undisclosed hospital in Pittsburgh on Sept. 4th at 10:30 AM.

Police officials went to Twitter to let the public know that they were aware of the threat and were working on all fronts to investigate the threat.

This morning, Pittsburgh police were able to trace the threat to Beaver County.

Police were able to interview a male juvenile and his family this morning and determined the juvenile had no intentions to carry out the threat.

Officials still plan to investigate.

The account on Twitter has since been suspended.

