Pittsburgh Police Investigating ‘Incendiary Device’ Thrown From Vehicle

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Police are searching for a truck in connection with an IED that police say was thrown at a parked car last night.

The parked car was damaged but there were no injuries reported at this time.

Police say the IED was thrown from a moving vehicle in the 3600 black of Penn Avenue and they they are also investigating a report of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddle Street in the Hill District.

If you have any information, please call 412-323-7800

