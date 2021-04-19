Pittsburgh Police To Join Street Chess Players During The Summer

(WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Police will do their best ‘Queen’s Gambit’ impression as they take on the best of the best on Market Street in Pittsburgh.

Community Resource Officers and Neighborhood Resource Officers walked a beat in the Downtown area of Pittsburgh last month, popping into businesses and talking with people on the street to learn their concerns.

This lead to oficers joining chess players in Market Square for some friendly matches.

That day was such a success Pittsburgh police will make this a weekly occurrence.

Each week starting April 20 at 12 PM, weather permitting, officers will join chess players through the summer, with sets and chessboards provided

All are welcome – Avid chess players, beginners, and even newbies who want to learn