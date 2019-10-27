Pittsburgh pro sports teams honor synagogue shooting victims

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s sports teams are joining other organizations to honor the victims of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

A year ago, the shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue left 11 worshippers dead and seven others wounded. Memorial services are being held along with numerous community service projects, and Pittsburgh’s sports teams joined in honoring the victims.

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney says his team plans to have a moment of silence at Monday night’s game to “honor the victims and their families.”

Statement from #Steelers Team President Art Rooney II on the anniversary of the shooting in the Tree of Life Synagogue. pic.twitter.com/mwYDZYmMau — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 27, 2019

The Pittsburgh Penguins sent a tweet saying, “Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else.”

Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else.



Today and every day, we are #StrongerThanHate. https://t.co/2da7ELexFN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2019

The Pittsburgh Pirates echoed that sentiment , saying the memory of the victims “will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world.”