Pittsburgh Will Host Traditional July 4 Celebration With Fireworks

PITTSBURGH, PA -The City of Pittsburgh announced it will hold an Independence Day celebration with fireworks at the Point on July 4, and waive block party fees for neighborhood parties that day.

Other announcements on summertime public events, including the resumption of the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race, are also forthcoming.

Today Mayor William Peduto announced a family-style picnic will be held the evening of July 4 at the traditional Point State Park location with patriotic music and food vendors provided from 6 to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at twilight.

“It’s time to get together and celebrate our life and independence – together,” Mayor Peduto said. “After a year of suffering there is no better way to do that than joining our neighbors for the most Pittsburgh of all things, which of course is a giant fireworks display.”

Pittsburghers are also welcome to celebrate with neighborhood block parties, in which single blocks of residential streets can be blocked off with two city-provided barricades. Block parties allow for exemptions from noise ordinances, though it must be stressed that setting off fireworks within the City limits is prohibited by law.

Block party permits are still required but the regular $25 fees will be waived. The permits must be submitted by June 23. (Online permit applications can be filed here, and information on block party policies is available here.)

Registration for the 2021 Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race and Dollar Bank Junior Great Race will open next week. One GREAT Weekend will take place September 25-26. More details will be available soon.

Further announcements on City of Pittsburgh summertime resources and activities — including the reopening of swimming pools, Cinema in the Parks and musical performances — will also be made soon.