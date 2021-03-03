Pittsburgh woman charged with killing estranged husband, hiding body

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH — Authorities in Pittsburgh have charged a woman with homicide in the death of her estranged husband, whose body was found wrapped in plastic near the front porch of their Pittsburgh duplex.

Fifty-year-old Janet Winbush is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in the death of 53-year-old Deric Davis, who had been reported missing.

His body was found three days before Christmas stuffed in garbage bags wrapped with duct tape and covered with a deflated air mattress near the home’s front steps.

Winbush told authorities she stabbed him in self-defense. Court documents don’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter