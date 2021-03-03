Pittsburgh woman charged with killing estranged husband, hiding body

PITTSBURGH — Authorities in Pittsburgh have charged a woman with homicide in the death of her estranged husband, whose body was found wrapped in plastic near the front porch of their Pittsburgh duplex.

Fifty-year-old Janet Winbush is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in the death of 53-year-old Deric Davis, who had been reported missing.

His body was found three days before Christmas stuffed in garbage bags wrapped with duct tape and covered with a deflated air mattress near the home’s front steps.

Winbush told authorities she stabbed him in self-defense. Court documents don’t list an attorney.