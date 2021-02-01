Pittsburgh woman found dead as winter storm brings snow, strong winds

PITTSBURGH — Authorities in Pennsylvania say a woman with Alzheimer’s disease who reportedly wandered away from her home was found dead during Monday’s snowstorm.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 67-year-old Patricia Becker was pronounced dead on an Allentown street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of death was determined to be hypothermia and the death was ruled accidental.

The coroner’s office said she had reportedly wandered away from her residence, which is four blocks away on the same street.

Police and the coroner’s office are investigating.

The National Weather Service reported snow totals at or near 13 inches in parts of the county by early afternoon