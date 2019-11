PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is gifting visitors with their own Christmas present before Santa comes sliding down your chimney.

Through Sunday, December 1, the Pittsburgh Zoo is offering free admission to park guests of all ages.

Daily park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquairum will be closed on Thursday, November 28 for Thanksgiving.

